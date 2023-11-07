In the world of bodybuilding the annual Mr. Olympia Contest is the equivalent of the Super Bowl, the sport’s highest honor. A local man took home the title of Mr. Olympia this past weekend.

The 2023 Mr. Olympia Contest took place November 2nd through November 5th at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. In the end 30 year old Derek Lunsford from Petersburg, Indiana walked away with the title of Mr. Olympia crowning him the world’s best bodybuilder for 2023.

In achieving this feat, Lunsford became the first American bodybuilder to win an Olympia Crown across two different divisions as he won the 212 Olympia, which is a class for smaller bodybuilders, in 2021.

In addition to taking home the Olympia crown, Derek Lunsford walked away with a $400,000 prize.

Lunsford was a star soccer player and wrestler during his high school days growing up in the city of Petersburg.