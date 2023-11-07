On Friday, November 24th Santa Claus will be in the City of Jasper!

Children can meet Santa at the Fire State from 12:00-12:45 after which Santa will hop on the firetruck at 1 PM.

The public is encouraged to walk in this mini-parade with Santa elves and members of the High School Marching Band as they parade all the way to Santa’s Special House located on the west side of the Courthouse Square where a young child will get eh honor of opening the door to Santa’s House.

Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderhide will be in attendance to welcome all with a special, holiday greeting.

Children are encouraged to dress up like a Christmas package for this special event and walk in the parade as well. The children will also get to visit with Santa all afternoon until 3 PM in his house.

Families are asked to bring canned goods that will be donated to the Jasper Community Food Bank.