In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam talks with Megan Gatwood, of Anderson Woods, about their 2nd annual Anderson Woods Hoedown, to raise funds for their summer-camp experiences for kids and adults with special needs.

This fundraiser ensures that no one is turned away from their programming, and continues to fund their mission “to provide safe and dignified camping opportunities to children and adults with Special Needs.”

Visit their website for more information: http://www.andersonwoods.org/

https://youtu.be/uy2coXdE8TY

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

