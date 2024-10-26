Jasper, Indiana—Get ready to kick up your heels at the annual Anderson Woods Hoedown on Saturday, November 16th, from 5 to 10 p.m. Held at The Calumet in Jasper, this year’s event promises an evening packed with live music, delicious food, and exciting opportunities to give back.

The evening will feature live performances by local favorites, including the Hagedorn Family Band, Kyle Lueken, and Debbie Schuetter, filling the hall with classic tunes and high-energy entertainment. Oink Smokehouse and Southern Kitchen will cater a meal, serving up crowd-pleasing BBQ and Southern-inspired dishes.

Guests can also participate in a silent auction, featuring an array of items to benefit Anderson Woods’ mission. Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased by texting 812-639-1079 or visiting the Visitor Center in Jasper.

Whether you’re a longtime fan of the Anderson Woods Hoedown or a first-time attendee, this is one event you won’t want to miss. Mark your calendars, don your boots, and join the community for a memorable night of music, food, and fun in support of a great cause.