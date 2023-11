The Hopf Team of L&I Insurance is hosting a FREE “Coffee and Cookies” event for Veterans in appreciation for their service this Saturday, November 11, from 7 AM to 10 AM or until supplies last.

This event will be held in the Dubois County Garage Door parking lot located at 5649 State Road 162 South, just past the Bretzville Junction.

This event will also be used to help support the Might Oaks Foundation.