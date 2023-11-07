Carl S. Morgan, age 56, of Birdseye, passed away at 1:05 a.m., on Monday, November 6, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper.

He was born on March 4, 1967, in Huntingburg, to Charles and Lulabelle (Wright) Morgan. He married Kay Barnett on June 6, 2009, at Dubois County 4-H Fairgrounds. Carl had worked at Northwood Good Samaritan as a maintenance supervisor. He loved the outdoors; motorcycles; was a jack of all trades and had played bass guitar for a local band called Ashes to Ashes. He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Morgan; and a niece, Jessica Morgan.

He is survived by his wife, Kay Morgan, his daughter, Rebecca Morgan; his parents, Charles and Lulabelle all of Birdseye; stepchildren, Amy Guy of Washington, Michael (Natalie) Meece of Elberfeld, Miranda (Joey) Leibering of Holland; and guardian to Lily (Colton Scott) Morgan of English.

Funeral services for Carl Morgan will be held at 1:00 a.m., E.S.T., Thursday, November 9th 2023, at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg.

Burial to follow in the Mentor Cementary near Birdseye.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., E.S.T. prior to the service on Thursday.

Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com