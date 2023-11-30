Shoe Sensation is hosting its 8th annual “Socks 4 Troops” Fundraiser for military members and local veterans. The donation campaign started back on November 1st and runs until December 31st.

Last year Shoe Sensation collected over 50,000 pairs of socks and hopes to continue the success of the program in 2023. This year, each store will be collecting socks for active-duty military personnel and/or local veterans in their communities.

Shoe Sensation will have military-approved socks for customers to purchase and donate in-store. Customers will receive 20% off socks purchased for a donation. All 200 plus Shoe Sensations stores, including the Jasper location, will serve as a drop-off point for customers.

Shoe Sensation WILL NOT accept used pairs of socks or socks without the original packaging. The socks collected at the Jasper location will be donated to the Jasper VFW.

Shoe Sensation in Jasper is located on the north side at 3637 N Newton Street.

For more information, you can visit the Jasper store or simply go to www.shoesensation.com website.