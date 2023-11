Eckerty Lodge #719, the Masonic Lodge in Crawford County, is inviting the public to come and meet Santa Claus.

Santa will be visiting Eckerty Lodge #719 on Saturday, December 9th from 12 PM until 4 PM EST.

There is no charge for this event and children and adults are encouraged to get a picture with Santa at this event.

The Masonic Lodge is located at 1082 Bradford Street in Eckerty, Indiana.