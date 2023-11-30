According to dispatch a call came in at 7:38 AM this morning of a structure fire at 505 W 6th Street in Jasper, located close to the Jasper “Y” intersection.

According to Jasper Fire Chief Kenny Hochgesang, the upstairs renter awoke to the smoke detector going off and smoking starting to fill the bedroom. As the renter tried to get the smoke detector to turn off, they noticed an orange glow coming from the bedroom closet. They quickly alerted the downstairs renter and called 911.

Two Jasper Police officers and multiple Jasper Fire Department units arrived on the scene and were able to extinguish the blaze with just fire extinguishers.

Minimal damage was reported inside the residence except for the contents of the closet and it appears there was no significant structural damage.

No injuries were reported although Memorial EMS was on scene as both the upstairs and downstairs tenants waited inside for warmth from the morning cold.

JFD is currently investigating this incident to determine the cause of the fire.