A Perry County man is behind bars for leaving the scene of a hit and run but the arrest didn’t come easy for the Tell City Police Department, in fact, they needed a little luck.

According to dispatch, they received a call at 5:55 PM CST Friday evening of an accident involving a pedestrian in the 1200 block of Jefferson Street. TCPD officers learned a 15-year-old was hit by a black SUV that had immediately fled the scene of the crash. The juvenile received medical attention for non-threatening injuries but then realized their cell phone was missing and reported it to officers on the scene. The mother informed police the juvenile’s phone had GPS tracking and a search began.

As “luck” would have it, the GPS location of the phone led Tell City Police to a location just a few blocks away where a black Lincoln Navigator SUV was not only parked but had a male in the driver’s seat. Officers quickly determined the damage to the vehicle was consistent with the information told to them by the juvenile victim and the cellphone was found on the windshield of the vehicle.

40-year-old Heath Schreiner was arrested and lodged in the Perry County Detention Center.

No booking photo was available.