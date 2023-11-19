Hoosier families facing hardships that are preventing them from paying their bills needn’t worry anymore.

Duke Energy Indiana is making more than $425,000 in financial aid available to eligible customers through the company’s “Share the Light Fund.” Current customers with past due utility bills or those in need of ongoing assistance should take advantage of these funds to get the help they need.

Duke Energy works in partnership with the Indiana Community Action Association to distribute funds to qualifying customers to pay energy bills, deposits, and reconnection/connection charges. Eligibility for the Share the Light Fund is based on income, family size and the availability of resources.

Families in need should contact their local community action agency to see if they are eligible as they can received up to a $300 bill credit annually on their account.

For more information please visit www.duke-energy.com/home/billing/special-assistance/share-the-light