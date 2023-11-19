Johnny Edward Sturm, 84, passed away on November 18, 2023, he was born on January 24, 1939, at home in Eckerty, IN. He was the son of Mary Anges (Worman) and Raymond Sturm.

He attended Birdseye High School, graduating in the class of 1957, this is where his love of fast cars and Camels developed. But also when he met his love of 65 years Juanita (Gresham) Sturm. After high school John enrolled in the United States Marine Corps. This took his young family to North Carolina where their son Terry Kent was born. After returning home to Eckerty, he attended Milo Bennet Linotype School in downtown English. Moving to Northern Indiana after graduating, where children Debra Lynette and William Raymond were born. Years later as linotype became obsolete, home called again called again, taking them back to Eckerty where he worked at International Harvester. John then became the owner/operator of John E. Sturm Trucking, which he retired from in 2004. He was a man of few words but would always be greeted with a nod and quick to tell a story about back when. John could nap through anything and rarely missed The Price of Right. If you ever had breakfast with John, you know it was his favorite meal and if you never had breakfast fixed by him, I’m sorry you missed out.

John is survived by his devoted wife Juanita Yvonne (Gresham) Sturm, children; Terry (Carla) Sturm, Debby (Warren) Broughton, Bill Sturm, grandchildren; Lauran (Bracy) Haynie, Will Broughton, Ashley (David) Bullington, Tyler Sturm, Dylan Allen, and great-grandchildren; Kohen Broughton, Maggie Bullington, Ruby Bullington, Knox Bullington, Charlie Haynie and Granger Bullington.

He is proceeded in death by his parents and his sister Virginia Allstott.

Funeral service will be on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at 1:00 pm at Denbo Funeral Home, English, IN.

Visitation will be on Monday, November 20, 2023, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Tuesday, from 9:00 am until service time of 1:00 pm.

Officiating the funeral service will be Pastor Adam Stroud with burial to follow at Eckerty Cemetery, Eckerty, IN.

