On September 26, 68-year-old Debra Scherer of Troy was involved in a fatal two-vehicle accident on SR 66 just east of the Old Lamar Highway. Now her family and friends, in conjunction with the American Red Cross, are honoring her memory with a blood drive. The blood drive will include a bake sale hosted by Deb’s granddaughters.

The Blood Drive is being held on Sunday, December 3rd from 9 AM to 2 PM all times listed are Central Standard Time. The location of the blood drive is in the basement of the St. Peters United Church of Christ at 12338 St. Peters Church Road in Lamar, Indiana.

All money raised at this event will go to a cause that was close to Deb’s heart: the Spencer County It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue in her memory. Scherer was known to be an avid animal lover and even fostered several dogs throughout the years which is the reason why the money is going to animal shelter.

Deb Scherer was the President of the Spencer County Habitat for Humanity at the time of her passing.

More details about the blood drive can be found on the flyer.