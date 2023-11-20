On Sunday, Ireland Elementary School Prinicpal Shannon Bauer was named the Indiana Association of School Prinicpals or IASP; Elementary Prinicpal of the Year of District 11.

“Mrs. Bauer is a visionary leader who seeks to innovate and collaborate for the betterment of her students, staff, school, and district. Being selected as the IASP District 11 Elementary Principal of the Year is a fitting honor for such a wonderful educator”, commented Tracy Lorey, Greater Jasper Consolidated School Corporation Superintendent.

The IASP annually recognizes outstanding school leaders in each of the 12 Indiana districts who have thrived and succeeded in providing quality learning opportunities at high levels.