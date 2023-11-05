Latest News

INDOT Announced New Details for Dubois County Project Operation: Safe Passage The Jasper Public Library has Announced its November List of Events Schnucks Recalling Select Schnucks-Brand Applesauce Pouches Due to High Lead Levels Vincennes University Jasper Campus CTIM Challenge Announced Multiple Local Communities are Receiving a Total of Nearly $2.8 Million in Grant Funding for their Roads and Bridges

With the winter season coming, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security is taking part in Winter Weather Preparedness Week, taking place between November 5th and 11th, to remind Hoosiers to act now to avoid surprises.

Throughout Winter Weather Preparedness Week, IDHS will be providing valuable tips and guidance to help people prepare for the cold months ahead. A few tips they are offering include:

  • Stay informed about road conditions and have an emergency kit ready in your vehicle.
  • Assemble an emergency kit for your household, including food, water, blankets, flashlights, and other essential items.
  • Make sure to bundle up when going outside. Understand the risks of cold weather exposure and take precautions to protect your family’s health.
  • Stay up-to-date with weather forecasts, advisories, and emergency alerts to make informed decisions.

Follow the Indiana Department of Homeland Security on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), and Instagram, and visit GetPrepared.in.gov and the IDHS website to get the latest updates and helpful tips throughout the week.

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post