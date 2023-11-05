With the winter season coming, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security is taking part in Winter Weather Preparedness Week, taking place between November 5th and 11th, to remind Hoosiers to act now to avoid surprises.

Throughout Winter Weather Preparedness Week, IDHS will be providing valuable tips and guidance to help people prepare for the cold months ahead. A few tips they are offering include:

Stay informed about road conditions and have an emergency kit ready in your vehicle.

Assemble an emergency kit for your household, including food, water, blankets, flashlights, and other essential items.

Make sure to bundle up when going outside. Understand the risks of cold weather exposure and take precautions to protect your family’s health.

Stay up-to-date with weather forecasts, advisories, and emergency alerts to make informed decisions.

Follow the Indiana Department of Homeland Security on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), and Instagram, and visit GetPrepared.in.gov and the IDHS website to get the latest updates and helpful tips throughout the week.