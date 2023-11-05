INDOT has announced new details for the Dubois County project, Operation: Safe Passage.

This project involves one of the most dangerous intersections in Indiana, specifically the intersection of Indiana highways 64 and 162, located in south-central Dubois County near the Bretzville community, where statistics show between 2017 and 2019, 116 car crashes occurred at the intersection.

During the project, INDOT is planning to take the intersection and upgrade it for safe passage by turning the intersection into a roundabout.

The timeline announced by INDOT for the project shows the final design will be ready in the Fall of 2024, construction will begin in the Spring of 2025, and the new roundabout will open in the Spring of 2026.

For more information on INDOT’s Operation Safe Passage, visit insafepassage.com.