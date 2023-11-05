Herbert L. Welp, age 92 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 6:20 pm on Friday, November 3, 2023, in Jasper.

Herb was born in Dubois, Indiana on September 23, 1931, to Basil and Frances (Schnell) Welp. He married Ida Mae Seifert on September 8, 1956, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. She preceded him in death on June 11, 2020.

Herb was a U.S. Navy veteran who served in the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion Post #147 and the V.F.W. Post #673, where he served both as a member of the honor guard and as the Chaplin for the V.F.W. honor guard.

He retired from JOFCO after 50 years of service and worked for Merkley Meats in Jasper for over 43 years.

Herb was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper where he and his wife were recipients of the Simon Brute Award and the Mother Theresa Award. He served as a Eucharistic Minister at the hospital, nursing homes, and for the homebound. He also volunteered with the Dubois County Community Food Bank, was a lifetime member of Jasper Outdoor Recreation, and was a regular blood donor to the American Red Cross.

He was an avid card player and fisherman and was very active in assisting people in the local community. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving are five sons; Keith Welp, Jasper, Ron Welp (Connie), Rosemount, MN, Scott Welp (Anne), Indianapolis, Joe Welp, Jasper, Bob Welp (Cheryl), Celestine, two daughters; Mary Ann Beissel (Dan), Apple Valley MN, and Michelle Fulton (Tim) Evansville, IN, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one sister, Martha Lange, Huntingburg.

Preceding him in death beside his wife was one son, Lawrence Welp, two sisters, Marie Voegerl and Frieda Messmer, and two brothers, Al Welp and Cletus Welp.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Herbert L. Welp will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Jasper. The V.F.W. Post #673 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Mass time at Precious Blood Catholic Church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church, the Dubois Community Food Bank, or Memorial Hospital Skilled Caring Center.

