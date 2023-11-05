The Jasper Public Library has announced its 2023 November list of events.

The library would like to note, on Wednesday, November 22nd, the library will close early at 6pm, and on Thursday, November 23rd & Friday November 24th the Library will be closed.

Tuesdays at 10am – Family Storytime

Tuesdays from 10am – 4pm – Genealogy Help Desk

Wednesdays & Thursdays from 1 – 4pm – MakerSpace Office Hours – MakerSpace Office Hours allow Makers to stop by and get more assistance with DIY projects and get answers to questions. Staff will be in the MakerSpace during this time to offer more one-on-one time. Call ahead or drop by for help.

Wednesdays at 3:30pm – Study and Chill for Teens and Tweens – Teens and tweens are invited to come and do their homework/study in a safe environment with a dedicated space just for them. Tired of studying or done with your homework? Join them for one of their chill options: crafts, STEM, or games. Snacks will be provided.

Thursdays at 4pm – Curiosity Café for Teens – Teens can enjoy a variety of different activities each week including snacks, crafts, and games.

Tuesday, November 7 at 10am – Using Internet Sources for Genealogy – Explore the use of the internet to gather records, verify information, and extend your family tree. This session will provide options that will work best for the ancestors you are seeking. Both free and paid sites will be discussed with a focus on the ones provided through the Jasper Library.

Tuesday, November 7 from 6:00pm – 7:30pm – Bingo and Coffee – All adults and teens are invited to join the event for bingo and coffee. There will be prizes for winners! This is a free event. No registration is required.

Wednesday, November 8 at 6pm – Pinecone Flowerpot Craft for Grades K-4 – Kids in grades K – 4 are invited to make these pinecone flower pots. They can paint the flower pot and also decorate the pinecone with glitter. Sign-up is required

Thursday, November 9 from 4:00pm – 5:00pm – Library Board Meetings – The Dubois Co. Contractual Board will meet at 4:00 pm on the 2nd Thursday of every month. The Jasper Library Board will meet immediately following, but no earlier than 4:15 PM. Meetings will be held at the Jasper Public Library, 100 3rd Ave, Suite B, Jasper, IN 47546 in the Community Meeting Room. Questions about board meetings can be directed to Library Director, Christine Golden, cgolden@jdcpl.us or 812-559-0990

Thursday, November 9 at 6pm – Basic Genealogy – This session will focus on how to start or continue work that someone else has started. Begin with what you know, and discover what you DON’T know so that you can develop a plan for research. Discover the next steps you can take to add to the family tree or to fill in the blanks for family mysteries. Please Register.

Tuesday, November 14 from 10:00am – 6:00pm – Medicare Talk Tuesdays – The State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) will be available on the 2nd Tuesday of each month from 10am-6pm. Meet with a trained SHIP counselor for assistance with Medicare questions, options, and coverage needs. APPOINTMENT REQUIRED. Call 812-567-2027 to make an appointment.

Wednesday, November 15 at 5:30pm – Knot Just Knitting – This group will meet on the 1st Wednesday morning of each month to enjoy knitting, crochet, and other needlecrafts. Bring your needlecrafts and come share tips, hints and conversation.

Wednesday, November 15 at 6pm – Pumpkin STEM Fun for Ages 3-6 – Kids can join the event for fun with pumpkins including pumpkin volcanoes using baking soda and vinegar. They will also have some fun activities and snacks. Sign-up required.

Thursday, November 16 from 10:00am – 11:00am – Baby Storytime and Sensory Play Ages Birth-24 months – Parents and caregivers are invited to join the event for fun stories, rhymes, songs, and sensory play at the library. This is an excellent way to introduce your child to early literacy. It’s a perfect opportunity for you and your child to socialize with others. No sign-up is needed.

Thursday, November 16 at 6pm – Pat Koch Book Signing – Mrs. Koch will be available to talk about her book, “Santa’s Daughter”. She will be happy to autograph copies that will be available for $32 (tax included) with cash or credit card accepted. They will also be accepting donations for the Santa Claus Museum in Santa Claus, Indiana.

Friday, November 17 from 10:00am – 11:30am – Bingo and Coffee – All adults and teens are invited to join the library for bingo and coffee. There will be prizes for winners! This is a free event. No registration is required.

Saturday, November 18 from 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm – LEGO Robotics – For those ages 8 and up. Join the event to build LEGO robots using the LEGO WeDo Boost and Mindstorms sets. Start with the LEGO WeDo and eventually work your way up to the LEGO Mindstorms. Parents are strongly encouraged to participate.

Monday, November 20 from 5:30pm – 7:30pm – STEM QUEST – This program offers young people the opportunity to increase their STEM skills by working through various challenges using fun games and toys. Each participant works at their own pace and tracks their progress. Emphasis is placed on following directions, working in order, and progressing through increasing levels of difficulty.

Tuesday, November 21 from 6:00pm – 7:30pm – Adventurescapes – Finland – All adults and teens are welcome to join the library for an adventure escape. The library will explore a different country each month. During the event, you will use your senses to travel and enjoy a new destination and the adventure will include crafts, snacks, and spices of the region. Registration is required.

Monday, November 27 at 4pm – Bookworm Book Club – This month the library will discuss the book Sideways Stories from Wayside School. Snacks and other activities will be available to go along with the discussion.

Tuesday, November 28 from 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm – Evening Book Club – Join the discussion. Stop by the Library and check out a copy of this month’s book selection from the Library staff. New members are always welcome.

For more information on these and other events or to register for programs requiring registration, visit the event calendar at jdcpl.us or call 812-482-2712.