Schnuck Markets Inc. is recalling select Schnucks-brand applesauce pouches due to high levels of lead.

This recall for select Schnucks-brand applesauce pouches was put into place on Friday, November 3rd, after the supplier, Purcell International, notified Schnucks of elevated levels of lead found in the raw cinnamon.

Schnucks and Eatwell Markets customers are urged to check for:

12-pack Schnucks Cinnamon Applesauce Pouch with UPC: 4131801152

4-pack Schnucks Cinnamon Applesauce Pouch with UPC: 4131801155

20-pack Schnucks Applesauce Pouch Variety with UPC: 4131801157

The recall affects these products sold at all Schnucks and Eatwell Markets stores except for stores in the Rockford, Illinois area, DeKalb, Illinois, or Janesville, Wisconsin. Consumers who have purchased this product are urged to stop using it immediately.

Affected products can be returned to the Schnucks or Eatwell Market store of purchase for a full refund.

Customers with questions may contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.

To see the full Schnuck Markets Inc. recall notice, visit nourish.schnucks.com/news-releases/.