Area High School students will soon get the chance to put their skills to the test as VUJC has announced a CTIM challenge at the VUJC location at 961 College Avenue here in Jasper.

The students will compete in hands-on activities showcasing manufacturing skills and learning about the manufacturing industry itself.

Students will compete in eight challenges sponsored by local businesses from the surrounding Dubois County areas and monetary prizes will be given out.

The students will come from 12 different high schools to compete at this event as reps from companies such as Farbest Foods, MasterBrand Cabinets, Kimball International, Kimball Electronics, Waupaca Foundry, Jasper Engines and Transmissions, Wabash Valley Foods, OFS, VUJC Faculty and Staff and more.

This event is being held on Wednesday, November 8th at 8:30 AM EST at the VUJC Center for Technology, Innovation, and Manufacturing center.

For more information about the CTIM challenge, please contact VUJC at 812-482-3030.