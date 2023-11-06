Henrietta O. Stephens, age 91, of Holland, passed away on Friday, November 3, 2023, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand.

She was born on June 21, 1932 in Warrick County to Gustave and Olinda (Hemmer) Broeker. Henrietta married Russell Stephens on November 6, 1950, in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. She and her husband loved square dancing where they made many long-time friends and, in their senior years, started each day with a game of dominoes and a card game of hand and foot. Henrietta had sewn her own square-dancing skirts, crinoline petticoats, and matching dresses for her girls; she also did alterations for others. She loved baking and decorating sugar cookies with her grandchildren and playing games with them. She also enjoyed growing irises in various colors. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Russell; a son-in-law, Don Braymer; sisters, Rosena Lankford, Emma Lou Miles, Jo Shipman; and infant sister, Zelpha Broeker.

She is survived by three daughters, Patty (Dan) Kamman of Holland, Carol Braymer of Vicksburg, Michigan, Janet (Gene) Fenwick of Selvin; a son, Kenny (Jaylena) Stephens of Aurora, Utah; two brothers-in-law, Robert Stephens, Carl Miles; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Henrietta Stephens will be held at 10:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, November 11, 2023, at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Holland Methodist Cemetery. Suzette Bolin will officiate the funeral service.

Visitation will be at Nass & Son Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m. EST, on Friday and also one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Feed My People in the care of Holland United Methodist Church.

Condolences at www.nassandson.com.