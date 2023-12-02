According to the Jasper Police Department at 11:36 AM Thursday they were dispatched to an accident at the intersection of State Road 162 and US 231. It was determined that a 2015 Ford Edge driven by 77-year-old Richard Verkamp of St. Anthony had a green light and was proceeding through the intersection. A 2010 Chrysler Town and Country minivan driven by 47-year-old Kyla Chambers of Jasper was traveling southbound through the intersection and ran the red light causing both vehicles to collide in the intersection.

All three were transported to Memorial Hospital as Chambers complained of leg pain while her passenger, 20-year-old Eddie Chambers of Jasper, complained of wrist pain. Verkamp was treated for neck and chest injuries.

While at Memorial it was determined that Chambers was under the influence of Methamphetamines, Amphetamines, Cannabinoids, and MDMA.

Chambers was charged with the following

CAUSING CATASTROPHIC INJURY WHEN OPERATING A VEHICLE WITH SCHEDULE I OR II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN THE BLOOD (LEVEL 4 FELONY)

CAUSING SERIOUS BODILY INJURY WHEN OPERATING A VEHICLE WITH A SCHEDULE I OR II SUBSTANCE IN THE BLOOD (LEVEL 5 FELONY)

OPERATING A VEHICLE WHILE INTOXICATED ENDANGERING A PERSON (A MISDEMEANOR)

OPERATING A VEHICLE WITH A SCHEDULE I OR II SUBSTANCE IN BLOOD (C MISDEMEANOR)

She was also issued a citation for disregarding a traffic control device. Chambers was cleared medically for jail and was lodged in the Dubois County Security Center.