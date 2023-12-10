Elsie F. Keller, age 82, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 8, 2023, at home.

Elsie was born on March 23, 1941, in Jasper, Indiana, to Edgar and Dee (Jackle) Hoffman. She married Robert J. Keller on June 18, 1960 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township. He preceded her death on November 29, 2011.

She was 1959 Jasper High School graduate.

She worked at Kimball Electronics for 14 years and worked in accounting at Dodson’s office. She was also treasurer at Dubois County Genealogy Society.

She was a member of Dubois County Genealogy Society, the Women of the Moose, Dubois County Historical Society, Redeemer Lutheran Church, and the Daughters of American Revolution.

Elsie enjoyed genealogy, quilting, gardening, being on the farm, and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by four daughters; Cheryl (Greg) Yeoman, Chattanooga, TN, Sheila (Jerry) Pogue, Bozman, MT, Karen Bettag, Jasper, IN, Sandra Keller, Jasper, IN, two sons; Greg (Marie) Keller, Chattanooga, TN, and Steven Keller and companion, Julie Christi Ferguson, Jasper, IN, 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, one great-grandson on the way, and one brother; Nelson Hoffman.

Besides her husband, Elsie is preceded in death by one son; Chris Alvin Keller, one son-in-law; Mark Bettag, and one brother; Leroy Hoffman.

Funeral services for Elsie F. Keller will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Jasper with burial to follow in Portersville Cemetery. Reverend Adam Ruschau will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper and one hour before the funeral services on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The Women of the Moose will have a service at 4:30 p.m. during the Tuesday visitation at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Genealogy Society or a favorite charity.

