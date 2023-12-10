At 11:40 AM on Saturday December 9th, Jasper Police responded to 392 3rd Avenue in reference to a call for assistance from the Dubois County Probation officers with help on a probation search. According to JPD, upon arrival the order of marijuana was detected coming from a different apartment at the above mentioned residence.

Located inside the residence were 56 year old Christopher Ferguson and two females later identified as 39 year old Sherry Morey and 57 year old Verna Winkler. Consent to search the apartment was requested and denied, and officers began the process of applying for a search warrant for the residence.

While applying for the warrant, Ferguson became non-compliant and resisted law enforcement. Upon being taken into custody, Methamphetamine and Meth Paraphernalia, as well as marijuana and paraphernalia was located on his person. The search warrant was granted and upon search of the apartment and vehicle on scene, more illegal narcotics and paraphernalia were located.

Ferguson was transported by EMS to the hospital and ultimately transported to the Dubois County Security Center.

Morey and Winkler were issued summons into court for Possession of Marijuana and Paraphernalia, and were released on scene.

The Dubois County Sheriff’s office assisted on scene.

Christopher Ferguson is facing the following charges:

-Resisting Law Enforcement (Level 6 Felony)

-Possession of Meth (Level 6 Felony)

-Possession of Marijuana(Misdemeanor Charge)

-Possession of Paraphernalia(Misdemeanor Charge)