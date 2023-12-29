Joseph B. Englert, age 79, of St. Anthony, Indiana, passed away at home surrounded by family at 9:58 a.m. on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Joe was born in St. Anthony, Indiana, on June 2, 1944, to Michael and Mayme (Greener) Englert. He married Clara “Toots” Schnell on January 18, 1964, in St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana.

He was the co-owner, with his wife “Toots”, of Englert’s Home Comfort Center, which they opened in 1975.

He was a member of Divine Mercy Parish – St. Anthony Catholic Church.

Joe enjoyed traveling, fishing, playing cards, and spending time with his dog, Dixie, and his cat, Pearl.

Surviving is his wife, Clara “Toots” Englert, St. Anthony, IN, four children, Glenda (Gerald) Vonderheide, Jasper, IN, Ryan Englert, St. Anthony, IN, Kurt Englert, Jasper, IN, and Starla (Steve) Rothgerber, St. Anthony, IN, seven grandchildren, Lori (Nathan) Merkley, Kelly (Brandon) Bayer, Alexis (Josh) Riley, Kaden Englert, Austin Rothgerber, Elliott (fiancé, Lydia Burke) Rothgerber, Collin Rothgerber, one great-grandson, Barrett Merkley, and one sister, Alice Hentrup, Jasper, IN.



Preceding him in death are two sisters, Helen Weyer and Vicki Bachman, and two brothers, Hip and Charlie Englert.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph B. Englert will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 5, 2024, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 4, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at the church on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Parish or a favorite charity.

