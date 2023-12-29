Melvin E. Elmer, age 90, of Indianapolis, formerly of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 7:11 pm on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at the St. Augustine Home in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Melvin was born in Siberia, Indiana on December 10, 1933, to Leo and Helen (Beyke) Elmer. He married Viola E. Jacob on June 21, 1958, in St. Boniface Catholic Church in Fulda, Indiana.

He retired as a machinist from Kimball International after more than twenty years of service.

Melvin and his wife Viola were members of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper.

He enjoyed spending time with his wife and was known for spending many hours on his favorite word search puzzles.

Surviving is his wife Viola Elmer of Indianapolis, two daughters; Judy Mehling (Ernie), St. Anthony, Karen Elmer, Austin, TX, one son; Dave Elmer (Brenda), Whitestown, IN, nine grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents and one sister, Rosalie Lueken.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Melvin E. Elmer will be at 10:30 am Eastern Time on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at the St. Augustine Home in Indianapolis, Indiana, with burial to follow at 11 am Central Time on Thursday, January 4th at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Fulda, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 9:30 am until the 10:30 am Mass time on Wednesday at the St. Augustine Home and again from 10 am until the 11 am graveside committal at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Fulda on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor – St. Augustine Home in Indianapolis.

