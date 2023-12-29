Alene M. Frank, age 79, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 28, 2023, in the Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana.

Alene was born in Jasper, Indiana, On January 15, 1944, to Joseph and Theresa (Schneider) Werner. She married Gary Frank on December 27, 1986, at Salem United Church of Christ in Huntingburg, Indiana.

She had worked at Kimball International and then retired from Best Chairs.

She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Jasper and their Women’s Guild.

Alene enjoyed baking cookies, taking walks, reading her Bible, and spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and taking them to the park.

Surviving are her husband, Gary Frank, Jasper, IN, three sons, Brad (Sam) Schneider, Rockport, IN, Barry (Bridget) Schneider, Huntingburg, IN, Bryon (Christie) Schneider, Ferdinand, IN, three stepdaughters, Leah Novak, Jasper, IN, Kelly (Jason) Uebelhor, Jasper, IN, and Allison (Jason) Jones, Jasper, IN, 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, three sisters, Ruth (Arch) Margarita, Jasper, IN, Carol (George) Lance, Santa Claus, IN, and Lou Ann (Ron) Burgan, Jasper, IN, and three brothers, Rich (Donna) Werner, Jasper, IN, Jerry (Connie) Werner, Jasper, IN, and Ralph (Karen) Werner, Jasper, IN.

Preceding her in death are one son, Robert “Bobby” Schneider, one brother, Delmer Werner, and one granddaughter, Jasmine Novak.

A funeral service for Alene M. Frank will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at Trinity United Church of Christ in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Enlow Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at the church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, the American Diabetes Association, or the American Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences may be made at becherkluesner.com.