The aftermath of the house fire, was shared by the Bateson family.

Back on October 5th, the Batson Family from Birdseye, Indiana, experienced a tragic house fire that destroyed everything to their name.

However, their son, Dylan, was able to swiftly guide his brother, sister, dog, and two cats out of the home safely before the flames consumed the inhabitants that night as their parents were alongside the road with a broken-down car.

Read our original article about this story here.

The Batson Family has been temporarily staying in a camper on their property since the fire, and with well wishes into the Christmas Season, they had hoped to have the funds and materials to rebuild their home by the 25th of December but were unable to reach their goal on time.

Meagan Batson, Mother of the family of 5, wrote this update on their fundraising page.

Now, they are seeking out the public’s help in finishing their fundraising goal, so they can provide a true “HOME for a HERO”, their hero, of course, being their son, Dylan.

The family is asking members of the community to consider donating with the Freefunder.com link below, so this family can flourish into the New Year — hopefully in a newly built home:

https://www.freefunder.com/campaign/support-the-batson-family