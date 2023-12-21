

Proterial, Ltd. officials have confirmed the finalization of an agreement where Monomoy Capital Partners will acquire Waupaca Foundry, Inc.

Waupaca, renowned as North America’s premier provider of cast and machined iron castings, boasts a manufacturing facility in Tell City.

The company is set to maintain its operations under the stewardship of the existing management team, spearheaded by President, CEO, and COO Michael Nikolai.

While specific financial details of the private transaction remain undisclosed, the commitment to continuity is emphasized.

With a workforce exceeding 4,000 employees, Waupaca operates five iron foundries, boasting a cumulative capacity of 1.4 million tons.

The anticipated closure of the transaction is slated for early 2024.