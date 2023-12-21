The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lane restrictions on U.S. 41 in Evansville.

Beginning on or around Monday, January 8th, crews will begin restricting traffic on U.S. 41 southbound between Bellemeade Avenue and roughly 200 feet south of Washington Avenue. Traffic in all southbound lanes will be restricted to an 11-foot width.

These lane restrictions will allow crews to begin working on phase 2 of a project to construct a pedestrian bridge near the intersection of U.S. 41 and Washington Avenue. Work will begin on the west side of the roadway. The project is expected to be completed by late 2024.