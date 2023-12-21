Latest News

Monomoy Capital to Acquire Waupaca Foundry in Strategic Deal Confirmed by Proterial, Ltd. HNI Charitable Foundation Provides Early Support for New Regional Wellness Center Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center Announces the Addition of Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Megan Cook Jasper City Council’s Final 2023 Meeting Highlights Surging Online Utility Payments, Approves Zoning for New Scooter’s Coffee Shop 10 Students Win Kimball Electronics Scholarships

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lane restrictions on U.S. 41 in Evansville.

Beginning on or around Monday, January 8th, crews will begin restricting traffic on U.S. 41 southbound between Bellemeade Avenue and roughly 200 feet south of Washington Avenue. Traffic in all southbound lanes will be restricted to an 11-foot width.

These lane restrictions will allow crews to begin working on phase 2 of a project to construct a pedestrian bridge near the intersection of U.S. 41 and Washington Avenue. Work will begin on the west side of the roadway. The project is expected to be completed by late 2024.

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post