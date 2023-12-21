The Indiana Department of Natural Resources annual Waterfowl Workshop will be held Wednesday, January 24th, at Fort Harrison State Park in Indianapolis from noon to 3:30 PM ET.

Attendance will qualify contractors to conduct waterfowl control for hire in Indiana during 2024. All first-time waterfowl control operators (WCOs) are required to attend the workshop.

Registration by January 19th is required. To register, or for more information on becoming a WCO, contact Jessica Merkling, urban wildlife biologist, jmerkling@dnr.IN.gov, or call 260-244-6805.

Attendance is encouraged for all WCOs, but those who have attended the workshop in previous years may opt to test out. Those interested in taking the test should contact Debbie Walter, dwalter@dnr.IN.gov, or call 812-789-2724. The 2024 exam will be available on February 1st.

Employees of WCO contractors are welcome to attend the training, but only those individuals physically conducting waterfowl control for hire are required to attend.