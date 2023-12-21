Harold William Stillwell, age 92, went to be with his Lord on December 16, 2023.

He was born February 8, 1931, in Huntingburg, IN. He is preceded in death by his parents, William (Willis) and Marie Hawkins Stillwell, and his 7 brothers and sisters: Jerome, Robert, Betty, Donald Ray, Jean, Tom, and Arvin Leon, and his wife of 58 years, Helen Seifrig Stillwell.

Harold joined the Army in 1945 and was sent to Japan where he volunteered for the 11th Airborne Division and was later sent to the First Calvary Division to guard the Prime Minister of Japan, Hideki Tojo, and other high-ranking Japanese officers. Harold returned to the United States and was discharged in January 1947. He didn’t like civilian life, so he re-enlisted and was stationed in Vienna, Austria, and Germany. He was granted an Honorable Discharge from the US Army and returned home to Huntingburg in 1955 where he became a town Marshall until 1956. This same year, he moved to California where he worked as a welder and later as a Welder Inspector. Harold returned home to Indiana in 1960 and married Helen Seifrig on February 9, 1963. They settled in Birdseye, IN., where they fostered many children from 1990 to 1998, and later adopted Richard Jaceczko on April 19, 1999.

He leaves four sons: Richard W. Stillwell (Helen) of Bartlett, TN; Michael S. Stillwell (Debbie) of Palm Coast, FL; Richard J. Stillwell (Megan) of Evansville, IN; and Nicholas Steven Lucas of Jasper, IN. He also leaves 9 grandchildren and multiple blessings in his great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside rites for Harold Stillwell will be held at Stillwell Cemetery at a later date. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the V.F.W. Post # 2366 Memorial Detail. Harold was a proud US Veteran. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to one of the following organizations: Huntingburg VFW Post 2366, Fraternal Order of Eagles, or St. Meinrad American Legion Post 366.

Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com