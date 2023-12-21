Leonard Edward “Lenny” Schwenk, age 74, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Lenny was born in Jasper, Indiana, on March 2, 1949, to Raphael J.P. and Anna Mae (Brelage) Schwenk.

He was a 1969 Jasper High School graduate, and attended Indiana State University.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Lenny enjoyed playing tennis and basketball when he was younger. He loved going to the library to research various topics, walking, and keeping up on current events.

Lenny had a natural talent for growing plants of all types including flowers, fruit trees, bushes, and vegetables. Many plants and trees grew in the small area he had in his backyard. Lenny loved sharing the fruits of his labor with family, friends, or even those walking by. He took great pride in the abundant pears that he harvested. He truly had a green thumb.

He is survived by one sister; Patty (Jerry) Uebelhor, Jasper, IN, one brother; Ed (Laurie) Schwenk, Indianapolis, IN, one daughter; Abby Warner, Fishers, IN, and three grandchildren; Sophia, Weston, and Jasper, all of Fishers, IN.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Raphael and Anna Mae Schwenk and a sister; Charlotte Schwenk.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, Sisters of St. Benedict at Ferdinand or your favorite charity.

