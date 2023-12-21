The HNI Charitable Foundation announced they are committing $500,000 to support the planned Regional Wellness Center in Jasper, IN. The City of Jasper and TriCounty YMCA are partnering on the facility to significantly increase the number of children, families, adults, and seniors who will have access to much-needed indoor recreation, wellness and aquatic facilities and programs.

HNI Corporation acquired Kimball International earlier this year.

“Our mission with the HNI Charitable Foundation is to improve the quality of life in the

communities in which we do business,” said Jeff Lorenger, Chairman, President and

Chief Executive Officer of HNI Corporation. “HNI is proud to be a part of the local community

through Kimball International, and we are excited to support the region with a project that will

provide significant health and wellness benefits to both our members (employees) and the entire

community.”

Along with HNI, community leaders in Jasper and the region are stepping up to provide early

financial support for the proposed new center. Mayor Dean Vonderheide today shared that over $6

million has been raised thus far in the early stages of a capital campaign.

The mayor indicated that a successful capital campaign is a major component of the funding plan, in

addition to securing available state funding resources such as the READI 2.0 grant. A local Food and

Beverage Tax was also passed by City Council in (month) and is designated solely for the support of

the new center. “This is one of the most significant and I think beneficial projects our City, and this

region, has ever undertaken,” said Mayor Vonderheide. “In order to complete the full vision of this

project, it will take leadership funding from both private and public sources.”

The projected cost to complete the full vision for the center is $37 million. It will include an 8,000

sq. ft. fitness center, 4 full-court gymnasiums, 14,000 sq. ft. indoor aquatic center, indoor elevated

walking track, 4 group exercise studios, and 5 community rooms including a community kitchen.

In addition to HNI, other early leadership donors thus far include Jasper Engines & Transmissions,

Kevin and Bev Buse Messmer, German American Bank, Dubois County, the Schwenk and Bawel

families, Jim and Pat Thyen, Roger and Mickey Seger, Jasper Group, and Dr. Randy Norris, among

many others. “We are very thankful HNI Corporation and Kimball International have joined other

community leaders providing early support for our capital campaign,” commented Mike Steffe, TriCounty YMCA CEO.

Information on supporting the capital campaign will be provided to the public in the late spring.

To learn more about the plans for the new Regional Wellness Center, contact Mike Steffe, TriCounty YMCA CEO at (812) 367-2323 or mike@tricountyymca.org