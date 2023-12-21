Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is pleased to announce the addition of Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Megan Cook to its Behavioral Health Services staff. She will be providing inpatient care to patients of the Behavioral Health unit.

Megan received her bachelor of science degree in nursing at University of Evansville in Evansville, Indiana, and her master’s degree in nursing and psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner at Walden University in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and is board certified. Megan has worked as a registered nurse since 2013 at Deaconess Hospital or Deaconess Gibson Hospital in various roles.

If you would like more information on Memorial Hospital’s inpatient behavioral health services, please call (812) 996-6000 or the 24-hour help line at (812) 827-6222.