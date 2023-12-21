The final 2023 meeting of the Jasper City Council last night addressed diverse topics, revealing a notable increase in online utility bill payments from 12% last year to 16-18% this year.

Approval was granted for the commercial zoning of the new Scooter’s Coffee Shop at 2426 Newton Street, replacing Highsmith Chiropractic. The 664-square-foot establishment will be exclusively drive-thru, with one residential neighbor expressing concerns about traffic. Representatives of Scooter’s Coffee Shop are collaborating with residents to mitigate the impact.



Photo Courtesy of Google Earth

Additionally, plans to extend West 15th Street into the Legacy Living compound were discussed in partnership with Dubois County Government.

Lastly, Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide announced the inauguration of newly elected council members is scheduled for December 27th from 3-5 pm in the council chambers and he invited the public to attend.