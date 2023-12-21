Gerald “Jerry” R. Schnell, age 85, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 7:14 a.m. on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

Jerry was born in Schnellville, Indiana, on May 29, 1938, to Ollie and Barbara (Fritz) Schnell. He married Beverly Howe on June 6, 1964, in St. Joseph Catholic Church.

He was a 1956 graduate of Birdseye High School.

He was an Army veteran who served as an engineer in Germany from 1960 until 1962.

Jerry retired after 34 years from MasterBrand Cabinets in quality control. After retirement, he worked part-time for Krempp Lumber Co.

He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church where he once served on the parish council, the Jasper Knights of Columbus, Honor Guard for the V.F.W. Post #673, and a lifetime member of the Jasper Outdoor Recreation Center.

Jerry enjoyed playing cards, woodworking, gardening, following his grandchildren in their sporting events and activities, and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Beverly Schnell, Jasper, three children; Marsha Opel, Scott (Juli) Schnell, Keith (Gidget) Schnell, all of Jasper, six grandchildren; Jessica Opel, Jason Opel, Marissa (Travis) Wehr, Lauren Schnell (fiancé Louis Dubon), Cody Schnell, and Leah Schnell, two great-granddaughters; Ryleigh Opel and Madelyn Wehr, one sister; Monica Morris, brother; Robert Schnell, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by one sister; Mary Jo Sheeley, two brothers; Ollie Schnell and Donald Schnell.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Gerald “Jerry” R. Schnell will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper. The V.F.W. Post #673 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or the V.FW. Post #673 Honor Guard.

