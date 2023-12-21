John Paul Bettag “Sparky”,83, of Mariah Hill, Indiana; went to be with our Lord and Savioron Tuesday, December 19, 2023; at Deaconess Gateway Hospital, surrounded by his wife and children.

John was born in Spencer County on December 18, 1940, to the late Paul and Verena (Daunhauer) Bettag.

John served in the United States Army in Berlin, Germany. He was a heavy equipment operator for most of his life and a jack of all trades. He loved watching his grandkids in their extracurricular activities. John also enjoyed watching a Colts football game or a Reds baseball game. One of Sparky’s favorite hobbies was working on puzzles. He also enjoyed his Annual Sparky’s Horseshoe Tournaments, a favorite for years.

John is preceded in death by his parents and his grandson Zach Hulsman.

John is survived by his wife of 61 years; Elaine Bettag (Werne), his children: Tricia Hulsman and her husband Steve, of Birdseye, IN; Darin Bettag and his wife Lisa, of Grandview, IN; Tina Luebbehusen and her husband Jeff, of Mariah Hill, IN; Stu Bettag and his wife Casey, of Ferdinand, IN; his grandchildren: Katara Kramer(Chris), Hanna Bettag, Kyle Luebbehusen(Mia), Caleb Bettag(Emma), Whitney Ridener (Bryce), Jacob Bettag, Jaden Bettag, and Sydney Bettag; great-grandchildren: Brooks Kramer, Rylyn Kramer, and Ivy Ridener; siblings: Ralph Bettag(Kathy)of Fulda; Peg HawheeofCannelton, Rosie Konerding of Chrisney, PauletteBretz(Charlie) of Newburgh and Tom Bettag of Mariah Hill; and many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, as well as many, many friends.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, December 23rd at 9:00 AM CST in Mary Help Of Christians Church. Ferdinand Legion Post 124 Military Graveside services will be held in the church cemetery.

Visitation at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand on Friday from 3:00 to 7:00 PM CST and on Saturday from 7:00 AM until 8:30 AM CST.

Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.