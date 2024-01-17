Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center have announced they will host the Women of the Heartland program for 2024.

Women of the Heartland is devoted to promoting women’s health by sharing important information on women’s health topics. This year’s topics include “Strong From Within: Building Bone Health in Women,” “A Deeper Look: Medical Imaging’s Role in Health Screenings,” and “Listen to Your Heart: Women & Heart Disease.” Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr. Christine Stairs, Physician Assistant Jill Seng, Radiology Director Andi Oeding, Cardiology Director Jenna Sermersheim, and Cardiologist Dr. Brian Price will speak on these topics and share their knowledge, and Dr. Adam Dawkins will emcee the event.

The event will be hosted at Venue 1408 located at 1408 North Main Street in Huntingburg, on Saturday, March 2nd, 2024, from 9 AM to 11:30 AM EST. There is no admission fee; however, tax-deductible, monetary donations will be accepted to benefit heart and women’s health services at Memorial Hospital. Cash, credit card, or check will be accepted, and checks can be made payable to the Memorial Hospital Foundation.

Pre-registration is required by February 26th, 2024. All women who attend will receive a gift certificate for a free blood screening including total cholesterol, HDL, LDL, triglyceride, and glucose levels at Memorial Hospital outpatient labs.

For more information and to pre-register, please visit mhhcc.org and click on “Classes & Events,” or call the Marketing and Public Relations Department at 812-996-2352.