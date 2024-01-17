Latest News

Ireland Utilities, Inc. will hold its annual membership meeting on Monday, February 5th, 2024 at 6:30 PM, at 4981 West State Road 56 in Ireland.

An election of board members will be held and all members are invited to attend.

