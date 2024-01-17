Ireland Utilities, Inc. will hold its annual membership meeting on Monday, February 5th, 2024 at 6:30 PM, at 4981 West State Road 56 in Ireland.
An election of board members will be held and all members are invited to attend.
Local News, Weather, Sports, And Entertainment Available Now. Dubois County, Spencer County, Pike County, & Daviess County.
Ireland Utilities, Inc. will hold its annual membership meeting on Monday, February 5th, 2024 at 6:30 PM, at 4981 West State Road 56 in Ireland.
An election of board members will be held and all members are invited to attend.