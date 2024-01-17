Gudorf Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, & Electrical will close Jackson Street between 13th and 14th Streets starting at 8:00 am on Monday, January 22nd for a sanitary sewer repair. This closure will likely continue overnight until late on Tuesday, January 23rd. Motorists who use Jackson St. may wish to detour from 15th Street to US231. This closure will take place barring inclement weather or any other unforeseen event.

But that’s not the only work that Jackson Street will see next week:

Messmer Mechanical will close Jackson Street between 7th and 6th Streets on Tuesday, January 23rd at 9:00 am.

This closure is to place a crane in the street for work to be done on top of the Dubois County Annex Building.

This closure could last until 5:00 pm.

Motorists on Jackson Street may wish to detour from 9th Street to Newton Street.

This closure will take place barring inclement weather or any other unforeseen event.

