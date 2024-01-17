Indiana State Police and Pike County Sheriff’s Office initiated a criminal investigation in November 2023 after receiving information that Lance Scott, 42, of Winslow, had allegedly molested a child.

Indiana State Police Detective Toni Walden and Pike County Sheriff’s Detective Scott Arnold conducted the investigation and submitted their findings to the Pike County Prosecutor’s Office. After reviewing the investigation, the Pike County Prosecutor’s Office filed criminal charges on Scott and an arrest warrant was issued.

Tuesday evening, January 16, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Scott was arrested at his Winslow residence without incident. He was taken to the Pike County Jail where he is currently being held on bond.

Scott was charged with the following: