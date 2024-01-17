The Indiana Small Business Development Center (SBDC) announced applications are open for the Indiana Technical Assistance Program (INTAP) through February 25th, 2024. This statewide initiative connects small businesses with critical professional assistance to complete growth and improvement projects.



Through INTAP, eligible small businesses may apply to receive up to $15,000 in professional services from a qualified vendor to complete growth and improvement projects that require specialized assistance or technical expertise. Such projects include app or technology development, inventory and point of sale tracking system updates or training, intellectual property legal assistance, grant writing assistance for the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer (SBIR/STTR) programs, and more.



To be eligible for INTAP, Indiana small businesses must meet the following criteria:

be or become an Indiana SBDC client by March 1st,

have a physical presence in Indiana,

use a vendor physically located in Indiana,

be able to complete the project within five months and before December 31st, 2024,

be an eligible project type, and

be able to demonstrate a positive impact after completion, including but not limited to new job creation, increased production or sales, or new market expansion.

Indiana companies are encouraged to learn more about eligibility requirements and submit applications online at isbdc.org/tech-commercialization/.