Pictured left to right are MCCF Director Curt Johnson, Secretary Janie Johnson, Board member Paula Ringwald, CFP CEO Hope Flores, MCCF Board member Richard Burch, CALL members Pam Loughmiller, Nancy Jones, Tracy Brown-Salsman, Tim Brown-Salsman and Christine Marley, MCCF President Kristi Ausbrooks, Board members Tracy Rayhill and Liz Chattin, and Vice-President Megan Hawkins.

The Martin County Community Foundation has awarded a total of $86,100 in its second round of 2025 grants, supporting eleven organizations across the county. Among the recipients is Community Action Leading Loogootee, known as CALL, which received a $900 Boost Grant for its “Gearing UP!” project.

The funding will allow CALL to purchase marketing equipment such as a branded tent, chairs, and other items that display the group’s logo. Leaders say these materials will help CALL establish a stronger presence at public events and community gatherings, making it easier for residents to identify the organization and learn about its projects and initiatives.

The Boost Grant program is designed to support smaller projects that can make a meaningful difference for local groups, enhancing their outreach and capacity to serve Martin County.