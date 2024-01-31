Latest News

Indiana One-Step-Closer to Supporting Term Limits in The U.S. Congress Date Night And Belt Making Class at the Pour Haus in Tell City Public Comments Now Open Before New White-tailed Deer Laws Are Made Senator Messmer’s Auto Training Bill Passes Senate Unanimously ISAC Announces Winter Meeting

In search of a Valentine’s Date Night that’s unique? On Saturday, February 17 at 1 PM CST, you can stop by the Pour Haus in Tell City as Tell City Leatherworks will be present creating new belts from scratch for you and your loved one.

The cost is $100 per couple and you can add a second belt for just $50.

One belt and a bottle of wine are included with a ticket.

Tickets will be LIMITED for this event so please reserve your spot in advance. For more information, you can email tellcityleatherworks@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.

On By Jared Atkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post