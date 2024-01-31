In search of a Valentine’s Date Night that’s unique? On Saturday, February 17 at 1 PM CST, you can stop by the Pour Haus in Tell City as Tell City Leatherworks will be present creating new belts from scratch for you and your loved one.

The cost is $100 per couple and you can add a second belt for just $50.

One belt and a bottle of wine are included with a ticket.

Tickets will be LIMITED for this event so please reserve your spot in advance. For more information, you can email tellcityleatherworks@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.