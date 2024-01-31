Monday night, January 29, at approximately 7:45 p.m., Trooper Hurley stopped the driver of a 2007 Chevrolet for driving 49 mph on Main Street near River Road in Patoka. The speed limit on Main Street is posted at 25 mph. The driver was identified as Zeberiah Stilwell, 46, of Princeton. Trooper Hurley detected an odor of burnt cannabis inside the vehicle and observed a metal smoking device containing burnt residue on the center console. Trooper Hurley requested another trooper to assist and was preparing to administer field sobriety tests when Stilwell drove away. Stilwell drove east on Spring Street, north on Mill Street, east on CR 400 North, and eventually onto CR 15 East where he drove off the roadway into a field. The chase continued a short distance before Stilwell got stuck in the mud and fled on foot. Trooper Hurley was able to tackle Stilwell, but he continued to resist arrest. Trooper Marsee arrived to assist, but Stilwell continued to resist and fight both troopers for several minutes before finally being taken into custody. Both troopers received minor injuries.

During a search of Stilwell’s vehicle, officers located a loaded .22 caliber handgun with no serial number, three syringes, a spoon with a crystal-like substance on it, two more smoking devices, a plastic bag with white crystal residue, and a glass vile with crystal-like residue. The crystal-like material later field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

Stilwell was transported to Deaconess Gibson Hospital in Princeton before being taken to the Gibson County Jail where he is currently being held without bond.

Arrested and Charges:

Zeberiah Stilwell, 46, Princeton, IN

Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, Level 4 Felony Battery with Bodily Waste, Level 6 Felony Battery causing Injury, Level 6 Felony Resisting Law Enforcement, Level 6 Felony Possession of Meth, Level 6 Felony Possession of a Syringe, Level 6 Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor Operating While Intoxicated, Class A Misdemeanor

Assisting Agencies: Princeton Police and Gibson County Sheriff’s Office

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.