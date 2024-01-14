The Freedom Reins Therapeutic Riding Center is now welcoming Volunteers for 2024.

Freedom Reins Therapeutic Riding Center’s mission is to improve the bodies, minds, and spirits of children and adults with disabilities through the use of equine-assisted therapy. Their focus is on the ability of each rider, not his or her disability. The horse provides the challenged rider with a feeling of freedom and independence that might be limited in their everyday life. Equine program activities are used as a form of therapy to achieve physical, psychological, cognitive, behavioral, and communication goals.

They will offer services weekly in 2024 to those with disabilities beginning March 5th and ending November 21st.

Freedom Reins is currently seeking volunteers who would like to be involved over the next couple of months working with their horses with a focus on keeping them moving and enjoying special attention while they wait for their riders to return in March. The Winter Volunteer Program is a great opportunity to spend relaxed time with the horses and each other while doing grooming, horseplay, groundwork, and basic arena patterns. Horse experience is not required and new volunteers are always welcome. Side walkers wanting to learn to be horse leaders or just wanting more hands-on with the horses are encouraged to join, as well as anyone wanting to learn more about horses and how they make a difference in the lives of people with disabilities.

They’ll wrap up the end of February with specialized training focused on improving their riders’ experience and better ensuring their comfort and safety, including in-depth horse leader and side walker training and learning more about working with riders with disabilities.

The first session of the Winter Volunteer Program will be Saturday, January 20th from 10 to 11:30 at the Freedom Reins facility, located at 1077 North Meridian Road in Jasper. They’ll meet each Saturday through February. Depending on the level of interest they will also consider offering a weekday evening session.

To enable everyone to have their own horse, they are asking you to schedule for each weekend you’d like to attend. Feel free to sign up for only one session or several.

To schedule a weekend or for any questions contact Kim Dietz by email at ksdietz@bellsouth.net or call or text 812-631-6379.

Volunteers are the backbone of their therapeutic riding program and support all areas of their program including, Horse Leaders and sidewalkers, Assistant Instructors, Horse Care, Barn and Facilities Maintenance, Volunteer Outreach and Coordination, Social Media and Marketing, and Landscaping Maintenance. If you have an interest in volunteering in any of these areas contact, Kim Dietz by email at ksdietz@bellsouth.net or call or text at 812-631-6379.