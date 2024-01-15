After a three-month investigation consisting of the Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section, Master Trooper Trey Lytton, Spencer County Sheriff’s Office, and the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, arrest warrants were issued in the Spencer County Circuit Court for Austin R. Adkisson and Justine S. Hayden for Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 2 Felony.

On 01/10/2024, Master Trooper Lytton and the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office located Adkisson on SR 66, near Rockport, and conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle he was a passenger in. Adkisson was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Spencer County Jail. Officers then located Hayden at her residence in Chrisney and she was taken into custody. While at the residence, officers developed probable cause of drug activity in the residence. A search warrant was obtained through the Spencer County Circuit Court. During the execution of the search warrant, approximately 103 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, digital scales, paraphernalia, and a controlled substance were located. Hayden was transported to the Spencer County Jail where both are being held with no bond.

Arrested and Charges-

Austin R. Adkisson, 36, Chrisney, IN

Dealing in Methamphetamine over 10 grams – Level 2 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine over 28 grams – Level 3 Felony

Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Level 6 Felony

Possession of a Controlled Substance – Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia – Class C Misdemeanor

Warrant: Dealing in Methamphetamine over 10 Grams – Level 2 Felony (2 Counts)

Justine S. Hayden, 32, Chrisney, IN

Dealing in Methamphetamine over 10 grams – Level 2 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine over 28 grams – Level 3 Felony

Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Level 6 Felony

Possession of a Controlled Substance – Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia – Class C Misdemeanor

Warrant: Dealing in Methamphetamine over 10 Grams – Level 2 Felony (1 Count)