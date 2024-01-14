Paul J. Striegel, age 94, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 3:14 a.m. on Monday, January 8, 2024, at Brookside Village in Jasper, Indiana.

Paul was born in Jasper, Indiana, on July 30, 1929, to Frank and Henreitta (Hettich) Striegel. He married Mary Jane Knies on October 4, 1952, at St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana. She preceded him in death on December 7, 2017.

He was a United States Army Veteran, who served in Japan during WWII; his service time totaled 23 years, and had attained the rank of Captain.

Due to being called to service during his high school years, he could not earn his diploma at that time, but years later he was awarded his diploma from Jasper High School during the Veterans Day Program on November 11, 2004.

He retired after 31 years from ANR Pipeline in Celestine, where he had been a compressor station operator.

Paul was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, the Jasper K of C, and the Celestine Community Club. He was also a member of the VFW Post #673 and the American Legion Post #147, where he was quite active in Veterans Affairs and the Honor Guard, where he participated in the military rites of over 300 funerals.

Paul enjoyed fishing and liked being outdoors, working on the farm and in the garden. He was an avid Cincinnati Reds and I.U. Basketball fan.

Surviving are one daughter, Gayle (John) Hochgesang, Jasper, IN, one son, David Paul Striegel, Ferdinand, IN, one daughter-in-law, Diane Striegel, Kirkland, WA, four grandchildren, Chris Hochgesang, Erin Hochgesang, Jacob Striegel, and Heather Striegel, four great-grandchildren, and one brother, Charles (Juanita) Striegel, Monticello, IL.

Preceding him in death besides his wife, is one son, Brian Joseph Striegel, one sister, Cyrilla Fromme, and two brothers, Harold and Wilfred Striegel.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Paul J. Striegel will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana. The V.F.W. Post #673 will conduct military gravesite rites.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at Holy Family Catholic Church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or a favorite charity.

