Green Drinks Dubois County, a thriving community event for those passionate about sustainable living, conservation, and environmental issues, is gearing up for its first gathering of 2024. After a brief hiatus, the event is set to take place on Tuesday, January 16th, at St. Benedict’s Brew Works in Ferdinand, Indiana, from 6-8 pm Eastern/5-7 pm Central.

Green Drinks Dubois County provides a platform for individuals interested in fostering conversations about the environment, climate challenges, and sustainable practices. It serves as a unique opportunity for community members to connect with like-minded individuals and build networks dedicated to environmental consciousness.

This month’s gathering promises to be particularly insightful with Dr. Norma Kreilein, a distinguished expert in public health and environmental issues, as the special guest speaker. Dr. Kreilein’s presentation will delve into the critical topic of environmental health and its repercussions on Southern Indiana, focusing on aspects such as pollution, air quality, and water quality. Notably, Dr. Kreilein has been a pivotal figure in successfully opposing potential environmentally destructive projects, including the biomass plant and the coal to diesel plant in Dale.

The event organizers are anticipating a significant turnout, and depending on the number of attendees, the gathering will either take place in the brewery or the adjacent auditorium.

For additional details, interested participants are encouraged to visit the Green Drinks Dubois County Facebook event page or reach out to organizers Danni Schaust at info@dharmawithdanni.com or Mark Nowotarski at 148markn@gmail.com with any questions.

Green Drinks Dubois County is a proud chapter of Green Drinks International, a global network with over 350 chapters worldwide. These monthly gatherings bring together environmentally conscious individuals in an informal and unstructured setting, fostering the exchange of ideas and thoughts.

To learn more about Green Drinks International, visit www.greendrinks.org. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this enlightening and community-driven event at St. Benedict’s Brew Works on January 16th!